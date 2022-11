COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. — At least five semi-trailer trucks slid off the freeway in Columbia County Thursday morning, causing a massive rush-hour backup.

Video at the top of this article shows the carnage in both directions of the freeway.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports a series of crashes on I-39 at County CS near Poynette around 5 a.m.

Lanes have since reopened and no injuries have been reported.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip