VIDEO: Frantic police chase through Brookfield backyards

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Brookfield Police released new body camera video showing a frantic chase through backyards last Tuesday.

Police tell TMJ4 News it all started when Brookfield police officers tried to stop a person accused of stealing a vehicle and fleeing from officers.

The video shows a cop chasing the stolen vehicle across Brookfield. Eventually, the suspect's vehicle stops and people inside book it.

The cops chase after and eventually catch up to two of the suspects. Officers say they found marijuana and two illegal firearms.

The suspects are 17 and 18 years old, from Milwaukee.

A number of charges are being referred against them, including: Resisting/Obstructing Law Enforcement, Operating a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Consent – Passenger, Possession of Marijuana, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

