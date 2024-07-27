VIDEO: Crash closing I-43 NB at Keefe Ave Saturday morning

I-43 Northbound at Keefe Ave. was closed Saturday morning due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash closed I-43 NB at Keefe Ave. from 7:00 a.m. to 8:36 a.m. Saturday.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the driver who started the sequence was in a rental car, a dark-colored Mitsubishi.

The driver of the Mitsubishi then crawled out of the car, walked up the embankment, and "away."

MCSO says that based on the amount of blood in the car it is believed the driver sustained some kind of injury.

There were two people in the cargo van stuck by the Mitsubishi. They both were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

