Video: Car crashes into tree along Humboldt Blvd.

MILWAUKEE — First responders are investigating a high-speed crash near Humboldt and Wright Tuesday morning.

A witness shared with TMJ4 News a video of the impact of the collision. The car appeared to clip the median, lose control and crash into construction equipment and then a tree in the yard of the Humboldt Apartments building.

VIDEO | Surveillance video shows impact, courtesy David Jones

Surveillance video shows Riverwest crash

The medical examiner says they were not called to the crash, meaning as of now no one has died. Other authorities have not released details.

According to a statement from Milwaukee police, the crash happened around 6:33 a.m. Police said three people inside the car were brought to the hospital:

The driver, a 19-year-old Milwaukee male

The front seat passenger, a 24-year-old Delafield female

The backseat passenger, a 18-year-old Franklin female



The driver and the front-seat passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle. Speed appears to be a factor. A firearm was recovered at the scene, according to MPD.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

