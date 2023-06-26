Watch Now
Video: Bear fight breaks out at Milwaukee County Zoo

TMJ4's Ben Jordan and family watched the incident unfold.
Posted at 12:15 PM, Jun 26, 2023
MILWAUKEE — It was a wild sight at the Milwaukee County Zoo on Sunday when a fight appeared to break down between two bears.

TMJ4's Ben Jordan and family watched the incident unfold. The bears were initially swimming. But the cool temps did not quash the hot tempers of these bears.

Soon two of the big bears started to swipe at each other and growl quite loudly. The third bear runs over to stop the rough-housing from getting out of hand.

