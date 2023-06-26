Video: Bear fight breaks out at Milwaukee County Zoo

MILWAUKEE — It was a wild sight at the Milwaukee County Zoo on Sunday when a fight appeared to break down between two bears.

TMJ4's Ben Jordan and family watched the incident unfold. The bears were initially swimming. But the cool temps did not quash the hot tempers of these bears.

Soon two of the big bears started to swipe at each other and growl quite loudly. The third bear runs over to stop the rough-housing from getting out of hand.

This was a wild sight at the Milwaukee County Zoo yesterday. Three bears were in a feisty mood! Prior to this, they were all swimming. @tmj4 @ZooMilwaukee pic.twitter.com/PXMtZd11ep — Ben Jordan (@BenJordan3) June 26, 2023

