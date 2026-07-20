VIDEO: Bear climbs into Wisconsin family's minivan during stop on trip home from Tennessee

A bear climbed into the back of a Wisconsin family's minivan during a stop on their way home from a youth traveling baseball game in Tennessee.

WATCH: Bear climbs into Wisconsin family's minivan during stop on trip home

Bear climbs into Wisconsin family's minivan

Jen's family was traveling back to Muskego when the encounter happened. Video shared with us shows a bear walking by the back of the open minivan before climbing inside.

The bear was inside the van for a few seconds before getting out. It grabbed a bag before leaving the vehicle.

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