Victims of Pulse nightclub massacre remembered 5 years later

John Raoux/AP
Visitors pay tribute to the display outside the Pulse nightclub memorial Friday, June 11, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Saturday will mark the fifth anniversary of the mass shooting at the site. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Posted at 9:09 AM, Jun 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-13 10:09:15-04

ORLANDO — The 49 people killed in a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Florida have been honored in Orlando and around the world on the fifth anniversary of the attack.

Survivors, relatives of the dead and first responders gathered for a ceremony Saturday night on the grounds of the former club.

Officials say more than 600 places of worship worldwide tolled their bells 49 times Saturday, honoring each person who died in the Pulse nightclub mass shooting.

President Joe Biden says he will sign a bill naming the nightclub as a national memorial.

The deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in U.S. history also wounded 53 people.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

