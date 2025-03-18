Victims of Milwaukee car thieves using key programmers continue to come forward

MILWAUKEE — A troubling trend of car thefts in Milwaukee has emerged, with thieves using key reprogrammers to break into vehicles.

Since TMJ4 reported this on Monday, several other victims have come forward to share similar concerns, including Tony Frachalla.

Frachalla, an Illinois native who frequently visits Milwaukee to see his girlfriend, recently fell victim to this rising crime.

Just three months after purchasing his 2017 Infiniti, Frachalla found his car stolen while parked in a well-lit area near the Milwaukee School of Engineeriing Public Safety building.

“I went to leave on Sunday afternoon, and my car was just gone,” Frachalla said.

Surveillance cameras in the area captured the theft, showing three men using a key reprogrammer to unlock and start Frachalla's vehicle. According to him, one of the suspects was seen jumping through the sunroof before driving off.

Milwaukee police reported that this method of theft has been targeting Nissans and Infinities throughout the city. Frachalla’s Infiniti was equipped with a GPS tracking and anti-theft engine lock system called "In Touch." However, after contacting the car's manufacturer, he discovered that his vehicle's anti-theft features relied on 3G cell towers, which are no longer operational.

“Anything below or older than 2022, their GPS anti-theft lock doesn’t work anymore because it can’t connect to the Internet or wireless data,” Frachalla said. “It’s frustrating.”

In response to the increase in vehicle thefts, Milwaukee police encourage drivers to use tracking devices, such as Apple AirTags, in their cars as a precautionary measure.

Frachalla has vowed to incorporate such devices in any future vehicle he owns.

“Absolutely. At the very least, I will be doing that,” he said.

As car thefts continue to rise in the area, police advise all vehicle owners to remain vigilant and take protective measures against theft.

