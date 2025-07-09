Victim's grieving family relieved as reckless driver sentenced to prison after deadly crash

MILWAUKEE — The driver behind a fatal crash involving a Milwaukee County bus in 2024 was sentenced to prison.

As part of an agreement, 30-year-old Danny Romero pleaded guilty to four felonies, including reckless homicide.

In April 2024, Romero had cocaine in his system when investigators say he sped through two red lights and smashed into a moving bus with passengers onboard at 35th Street and Wisconsin Avenue.

TMJ4 Danny Romero entering a Milwaukee County courtroom for sentencing.

On Wednesday, the prosecuting attorney, Grant Huebner, noted that Romero was driving a stolen vehicle. The 30-year-old never had a driver's license; however, he did have a criminal history and multiple chances to stay out of trouble. The crash happened eight days after Romero did time on extended supervision.

Huebner showed two videos in court, one that captured the crash and the other from inside the Milwaukee County Transit System bus. Video from the bus showed passengers being thrown to the ground upon impact.

"He just never should have been on the road driving," Huebner stated.

The defense pressed that this crash was an accident. Defense attorney Eric Hart stressed that Romero had no intention of hurting others, and his history reflects a person struggling with poverty, mental health and drug addiction.

"There is no excuse for how he was driving, the fact that he was driving at all, but I think that does provide some explanation on sort of what Mr. Romero was going through," Hart said.

TMJ4 News Michael Captain, the passenger killed after a car crash involving an MCTS bus.

Emotions were high as the family of Michael Captain tried to convey their grief in court. Captain, 31, was a passenger in the vehicle driven by Romero.

Amparo Juarez-Schneider, the mother of Captain's 13-year-old daughter, spoke through tears.

"She'll never be the same. A part of her died that day, too. It left her angry, resentful and broken," Juarez-Schneider told the court.

Captain's Family Michael Captain and his daughter Isabella

Romero spoke briefly.

"I am so sorry for everything. Mikey was my friend, and it was an accident. I know there's not much I can say, but I'm so sorry and to everybody on the bus that I hurt," Romero stated.

Judge Jeffrey Wagner expressed empathy, but he also challenged Romero's actions.

"You used that car as a weapon," Judge Wagner said. "You've had numerous times to have the help that you needed."

Romero was sentenced to a total of 32 years in prison plus extended supervision. He is also ordered to pay restitution to two other victims who were injured.

While keeping Captain's memory alive, the family told TMJ4 that they are relieved.

"The judge did right by it, and gave him what he deserved, so I was very happy with that," said Jennifer Captain-Doppke, Captain's mother.

