Victim of Jefferson County home explosion identified

ROME — The person killed in a Jefferson County home explosion Tuesday has been identified.

Family says the victim is Mike Revolinski. No other information was provided at the time.

Officials said at a press conference Tuesday that the explosion happened on Water Street in Rome around 1:48 p.m.

The Rome Fire Department said they'll be temporarily out of service until 4 p.m. Wednesday, "as we grieve the loss of a former chief of the department. Our deepest sympathy, thoughts and prayers go out to the family as they deal with the devastation that happened."

Earlier Tuesday crews went neighborhood to neighborhood that other neighbors were safe. No other injuries were reported as a result of the explosion, but broken windows and outside damage was reported.

Officials said investigators are determining if a gas leak caused the explosion.

According to a GoFundMe set up by the family, Mike's wife Sharon was not home at the time of the explosion.

