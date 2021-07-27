Watch
Authorities responding to home explosion in Jefferson County

A house in Rome in Jefferson County exploded Tuesday afternoon, video from the scene of the incident shows.
Posted at 4:16 PM, Jul 27, 2021
Video from TMJ4 News crews on Water Street in Rome/Sullivan show a landscape of debris, with nothing of the structure remaining.

Authorities have yet to release any details of the incident. No word on if anyone was inside the house during the incident.

We Energies is reporting dozens of people are without power in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

