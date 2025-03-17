Victim of car theft warns of rising trend in carjacking using key reprogrammer

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are reporting a troubling increase in car thefts involving key re-programmers that target vehicles equipped with push-to-start ignition systems.

This trend is not limited to specific makes, as nearly any vehicle with this feature is at risk, though MPD reports a 90% increase in Nissan thefts through this method.

Mario Moreno, a Milwaukee resident who recently had his blue Dodge Charger stolen in this manner, expressed his frustration with TMJ4.

“I had to work two jobs to get that car. No rest, no nothing,” he said.

Moreno took precautions by parking his vehicle in front of his workplace, allowing him to keep an eye on it during shifts. Despite his efforts, his car was stolen just a few feet away.

“I had a window where I could look at it all the time, so as soon as I saw it gone, I knew what happened,” he recalled.

Three individuals were involved in the theft: one drove off with his car while the others reprogrammed a key to unlock it.

After the incident, Moreno filed a report with the Milwaukee Police Department, which is investigating this emerging trend.

“Our intelligence indicates that the thieves are using key programmers to gain access to these vehicles,” said Sgt. Efrain Cornejo.

Key programmers, which are marketed primarily to locksmiths, allow thieves to capture the signal from a key fob nearby and use it to unlock and start the car. Moreno has yet to recover his vehicle, although he mentioned it has been sighted multiple times around the city.

“At this point, I don’t think I’m going to get it back,” he said.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at least 19 cars have been stolen using this method in the past two months, and they believe the number could be higher.

To protect vehicles equipped with push-to-start ignitions, police recommend the following precautions:



Purchase a wheel lock

Install a kill switch on the vehicle’s ignition

Store key fobs in tin foil to prevent signal access

Moreno plans to implement these suggestions. “Next time in the future I already know what to do,” he said.

As car thefts continue to rise, residents are urged to remain vigilant and take proactive measures to safeguard their vehicles.

