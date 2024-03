Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting Madison on Wednesday.

She's expected to talk about the administration's efforts to expand apprenticeship programs. This will be her second trip to the state this year.

Harris was in Waukesha in January for an abortion rights rally.



