Vice President Kamala Harris to visit battleground states Monday, Oct. 21

According to a release from the Harris-Walz campaign, Vice President Harris will visit three battleground states on Monday, October 21.

Harris will join former Congresswoman Liz Cheney for a series of moderated conversations.

The Vice President will visit Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin on Monday as an effort to earn the support of swing voters.

The Wisconsin event will take place in Waukesha County.

The campaign has not released any further details at this time.

