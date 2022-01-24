Vice President, Second Gentleman to visit Milwaukee on Monday

MILWAUKEE — Vice President Kamala Harris is set to return to Milwaukee on Monday, Jan. 24 for a visit with Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan.
The White House said in an update Monday that around 9:05 a.m. central time, the Vice President and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will leave Los Angeles to Milwaukee.
At around 1:20 p.m., Emhoff will visit a performing arts center where the White House says he will hear how two Milwaukee youth organizations benefited from federal COVID-19 relief grants.
At 2:15 p.m., Second Gentleman Emhoff will speak with leaders from Milwaukee’s Jewish community.
At 4:15 p.m., the Vice President and Second Gentleman will leave Milwaukee for Washington, DC, according to the White House.
Harris' first visit to Milwaukee as Vice President happened in May of 2021, when she touted clean energy research and President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan.
She also made campaign stops in Wisconsin during the presidential election.