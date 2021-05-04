Vice President Kamala Harris touring UW-Milwaukee labs during Tuesday's visit

MILWAUKEE — Vice President Kamala Harris will be touring UW-Milwaukee's clean energy laboratories during her visit to Milwaukee on Tuesday.

A White House statement says the VP will arrive at General Mitchell Airport Tuesday morning and will then head to the UW-M laboratories.

Harris will then hold a roundtable discussion on the "investments in R&D in the American Jobs Plan and its impact on local communities," according to the statement.

The vice president will return to Washington D.C. later in the evening.

This will be the first time Vice President Harris has visited Milwaukee and Wisconsin since entering into office.

The VP's visit to Milwaukee was announced late last week.

