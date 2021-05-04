Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Vice President Kamala Harris touring UW-Milwaukee labs during Tuesday's visit

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Gerry Broome/AP
Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at Shaw University during a campaign visit in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
What happens to Kamala Harris's Senate seat if she's elected?
Posted at 9:51 PM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 22:51:24-04

MILWAUKEE — Vice President Kamala Harris will be touring UW-Milwaukee's clean energy laboratories during her visit to Milwaukee on Tuesday.

A White House statement says the VP will arrive at General Mitchell Airport Tuesday morning and will then head to the UW-M laboratories.

Harris will then hold a roundtable discussion on the "investments in R&D in the American Jobs Plan and its impact on local communities," according to the statement.

The vice president will return to Washington D.C. later in the evening.

This will be the first time Vice President Harris has visited Milwaukee and Wisconsin since entering into office.

The VP's visit to Milwaukee was announced late last week.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

thumbnail_Milwaukee Tonight TZ FS.jpeg

"Milwaukee Tonight" debuts Monday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m