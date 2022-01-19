Vice President Kamala Harris to travel to Milwaukee on Jan. 24

MILWAUKEE — Vice President Kamala Harris is set to return to Milwaukee next Monday for a visit with Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan.
The White House did not reveal any other details in a statement on Wednesday, other than that Harris will also visit San Bernardino, California this Friday to meet with Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack.
- One-on-one with Vice President Harris: What the $2.3 trillion American Jobs Plan means for Wisconsin
Harris' first visit to Milwaukee as Vice President happened in May of 2021, when she touted clean energy research and President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan.
She also made campaign stops in Wisconsin during the presidential election.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.