Vice President Kamala Harris to travel to Milwaukee on Jan. 24

Patrick Semansky/AP
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks before President Joe Biden in support of changing the Senate filibuster rules that have stalled voting rights legislation, at Atlanta University Center Consortium, on the grounds of Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 11:22 AM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 12:25:38-05

MILWAUKEE — Vice President Kamala Harris is set to return to Milwaukee next Monday for a visit with Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan.

The White House did not reveal any other details in a statement on Wednesday, other than that Harris will also visit San Bernardino, California this Friday to meet with Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack.

Harris' first visit to Milwaukee as Vice President happened in May of 2021, when she touted clean energy research and President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan.

She also made campaign stops in Wisconsin during the presidential election.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

