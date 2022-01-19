Vice President Kamala Harris to travel to Milwaukee on Jan. 24

MILWAUKEE — Vice President Kamala Harris is set to return to Milwaukee next Monday for a visit with Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan.

The White House did not reveal any other details in a statement on Wednesday, other than that Harris will also visit San Bernardino, California this Friday to meet with Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack.

Harris' first visit to Milwaukee as Vice President happened in May of 2021, when she touted clean energy research and President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan.

She also made campaign stops in Wisconsin during the presidential election.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

