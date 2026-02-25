Vice President JD Vance visiting Plover on Thursday

PLOVER — Vice President JD Vance will be visiting a machining facility in Plover on Thursday, according to a news release from The Office of the Vice President.

According to the release, Vance will deliver remarks touting President Donald Trump's work following Tuesday's State of the Union address.

President Trump covered a range of topics in the 1-hour and 47-minute address, including the economy, data centers, and immigration.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error