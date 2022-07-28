Veterans for Peace propose ordinance requiring firearm storage

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee chapter of Veterans of Peace has proposed an ordinance that would require safe storage of all firearms in the city.

In a news release, chapter 102 of Veterans for Peace stated military veterans are concerned about an epidemic of gun violence in the city and the related issue of veteran suicide.

Now, they are asking for the Milwaukee Common Council's support of File #220175 as they believe it offers common sense solutions and would likely save lives.

A statement to the comment council said the ordinance would prevent accidental shootings and could also prevent shootings and suicides by simply not making a weapon immediately accessible during a moment of anger.

The ordinance could also prevent firearm theft, Veterans for Peace stated in its message to common council members.

"None of those provisions threaten anyone’s right to gun ownership. They simply make it somewhat less likely that a gun will be used in a moment of anger, by accident, or in the commission of a crime," the statement reads.

The ordinance was sent to the common council on Tuesday after one of the meetings had been canceled. The group is expected to meet again Thursday morning, but file #220175 is not on the agenda.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip