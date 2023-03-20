Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic to open in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — A new 8,500-square-foot Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic will be part of the development of Olympia Fields in Oconomowoc.

Wangard, a Milwaukee-based full-service real estate company, and the Clement J. Zablocki VA Health Care System made the announcement Monday.

The new facility will expand access to VA care for veterans in Milwaukee's western suburbs, according to a statement from the VA Medical Center.

There will be a variety of services offered, including primary care, mental health, and women's health. The VA hopes to occupy the facility by the end of the year after a spring groundbreaking at 1289 Olympia Fields Drive.

Oconomowoc now joins Appleton, Cleveland, Green Bay, and Union Grove as community-based outpatient clinics in the Zablocki VA Health Care System.

According to a statement, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs clinic joins several other healthcare providers in making Olympia Fields a healthcare hub supported by two area hospitals.

Proposed housing development to potentially revive Olympia ski hill in Oconomowoc

Madison Goldbeck, Nov. 22, 2022

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — A proposed housing development in Oconomowoc is looking to potentially revive the former Olympia ski hill, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The early proposal from Neumann Developments would develop 236 acres around the ski hill and build 624 housing units and add commercial destinations, the BizJournal reports. The site is west of the Olympia Fields redevelopment by Wangard Partners.

Neumann is seeking commercial users that could "breathe life back into the hill," Bryan Lindgren of Neumann Developments told the BizJournal.

"Things like tubing and skiing, we're looking for people that want to bring that back," he said.

Lindgren tells the BizJournal that the area at the base of the hill could have supporting commercial establishments such as a brewpub, outdoor retailers, or an events center.

Lindgren hopes to break ground in the spring of 2023. The project would take seven years to fully build.

Due to financial troubles, the Highlands of Olympia ski hill and the Olde Highlander Golf Club closed in 2013 and 2012, according to the BizJournal.

You can read this full story on the Milwaukee Business Journal's website.

