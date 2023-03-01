Veteran Republican Reince Priebus looking for Milwaukee to win big with national convention

MILWAUKEE — Republicans are in the early stages of getting ready and raising money for their national convention in Milwaukee next year.

For Reince Priebus, the convention isn't just for his party - it's also about getting an economic win for his home state.

"For us as the Host Committee, I know it seems strange for me to say because I'm a Republican guy, but in this role, it's about bringing the bacon for the community," said Priebus. "We will let the RNC worry about putting on a show for the convention."

Priebus played a key role in helping Milwaukee land the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC). He once chaired the state and national Republican party.

"This is about bringing business to the city of Milwaukee, employment, filling up hotels, restaurants, and making Milwaukee look really good," said Priebus.

His new role as RNC Host Committee Chair is less about politics and more about raising money - lots of money to put on a big summer party.

Reince: You have to start now in fundraising because the host committee has got to raise, you know, well, north of $50 million for the convention.

Benson: You've been to a number of conventions, including the one in Cleveland, but is it a bigger lift because you're in a city that leans blue?

Priebus: If you think about the Republican Party when they've worked with conventions, they're almost always working with Democrat mayors. So, when I was in Cleveland, I was with a Democratic Mayor, Tampa was a Democrat Mayor, the Mayor of Milwaukee, Johnson, he's been great.

Getting the 2024 Republican National Convention also put Milwaukee in line to get the first GOP presidential debate this August.

"August is a good time for the first debate. It's not too early it's not too late,” said Priebus. "We're going to have all the all the members here in Milwaukee. This meeting in Milwaukee is like a mini-convention.”

A venue and date have not been picked for the presidential debate. The 2015 Republican presidential debate was in Milwaukee at the Miller Theater.

