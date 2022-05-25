Veteran-owned BBQ business from Milwaukee to be featured on QVC and HSN

MILWAUKEE — Greg Fischer and Ben Kreple met in college, where they discovered a shared love of grilling and BBQ. That lead them to launch a small business, and now, they are being featured on QVC and HSN.

The recipes began with experimenting in their own kitchens. The pair would give away rubs and sauces for Christmas gifts. Eventually, their hobby grew into a BBQ blog. Then, in the summer of 2020, they decided to take a chance and launch a business.

Currently, Amazon and about 25 small retailers between northern Illinois and central Wisconsin carry Burn Pit BBQ. That includes Market 30, a newly opened shop in Cudahy that highlights Wisconsin-made products. "It's great to see each other grow," said Chris Koncki, the shop owner. "I mean, we're all rooting for each other."

Market 30 features retail up front, and production in the back. Koncki is the co-founder of Mama's Boy Salsa, another home-grown brand. "We're making stuff based on taking care of our families," he explained. "This is really bottom-line stuff that pays the mortgage and pays the rent."

Now, Burn Pit BBQ is leaping from local stores to national TV, being featured as a veteran-owned business on QVC and HSN during Military Appreciation Month in May.

Greg did three tours in Iraq with the Marine Corps. "I was a senior in high school, not too far away at Nathan Hale High School, when September 11th happened. That really helped make up my mind for me about the path I wanted to do after high school," explained Fischer.

Even though the business is still young, each month they donate money to veteran-focused organizations. "All of my grandfathers and fathers served," added Kreple. "Veterans have always kind of been close to home for both of us."

Kreple also shared that he is currently preparing for boot camp. He is enrolling in the Navy and preparing to go into the reserves in August.

You can catch Burn Pit BBQ on QVC on May 25th at noon CST and 6 p.m. CST, and on HSN at 1:55 p.m. CST and 7:55 p.m. CST.

