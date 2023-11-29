Veteran couple in Port Washington supports fellow vets by donating proceeds from their winery

A Port Washington business is pairing its passion for wine with support for the veterans community.

"We found out it was a business that would fit really well with what we enjoyed doing," said CJ Wirsching-Neuser, co-owner of Vines to Cellar.

CJ and Jim Wirsching-Neuser opened the winery 15 years ago. Long before meeting and opening the winery, they both joined the Army out of high school.

Service took them around the United States and overseas. When they returned to Wisconsin, they met in the Army Reserves.

While in Germany with the Army, Jim said he developed a "love" for good German beer. He decided to brew his own. CJ, Jim said, had another idea.

"Well, if you can brew beer, you can do wine," Jim said CJ told him. That first batch of pear wine was served as the toast at their wedding.

"This is where our hobby went overboard," said Jim Wirsching-Neuser.

Several years later, the couple launched Vines to Cellar. They make and sell their own varieties as well as wine apparel. The small shop on E. Main St. also offers wine tasting and making, plus opportunities to support veterans.

To date, the Wirsching-Neusers said they've raised $5,000 for veterans families at Fisher House. For a small donation, home winemakers can take home used bottles to reuse. All the money, said the Wirsching-Neusers, goes straight to Fisher House.

"The camaraderie when someone from the military comes in. We have to give each other a hard time, but there's a brotherly love with all of that," said Jim.

Combined, the couple has 57 years of service. Jim retired with 22 years. CJ retired with 35, and her last deployment was in 2011 to Kuwait. She said she still works full-time for the VA.

"It's been my best job, favorite job in healthcare. And working at the VA, just, is a joy to go to work," said CJ.

Vines to Cellar is a member of the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce and offers veterans discounts at the store. They're also dog-friendly.

