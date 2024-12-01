Vehicle theft ends in shooting Sunday morning, Milwaukee police say

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, one person is injured after a shooting Sunday morning.
Police say the shooting happened around 5:25 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 1 in the area of S. 13th St. and W Arthur Ave.
A 26-year-old was transported to a local hospital with injuries.
Police say that the shooting is under investigation and began with the theft of a vehicle.
Police are in search of unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.
