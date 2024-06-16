Vehicle spins out, due to heavy rain hitting a MCSO squad car on I-41/US 45 North near Silver Spring Dr.

A Milwaukee County Sheriff's Deputy was waiting for a tow truck with a disabled vehicle on I-41/US 45 North near Silver Spring Dr., Sunday, when it was struck by another vehicle, according to MCSO.

MCSO says that the vehicle striking the squad car spun out due to heavy rain. One vehicle rolled over, trapping the driver momentarily.

There were no injuries to the Sheriff's Deputy or the subject in the squad car, according to MCSO.

