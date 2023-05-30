Vehicle ID'd in Brady Street hit and run; pedestrian remains in critical condition

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say they have identified the vehicle used to hit and seriously injure a pedestrian on Brady Street. The driver drove off, and police are still looking for the driver.

According to a statement from Milwaukee police, the suspect vehicle is described as a 2011-2017 silver Jeep Patriot with damage to the front of the hood.

Milwaukee Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspect and vehicle wanted in connection to serious hit and run crash that occurred on Monday, May 29, 2023, at approximately 1:56 a.m., on the 1300 block of E. Brady Street.



A driver hit and seriously injured a pedestrian on Brady Street early Monday morning, according to police.

According to a statement from Milwaukee police, the incident happened around 2 a.m. near Brady and Arlington.

According to MPD, a silver SUV struck a pedestrian who was crossing the street. The driver of the vehicle did not stop and instead drove off. The pedestrian, identified as a 41-year-old Milwaukee man, was brought to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Officers are trying to track down the driver and their vehicle.

People who were in the area that night say it happened in front of Jack's and Jo-Cats. Mya Blackowicz, a bartender at JoCats, was inside closing up when she said someone ran in saying a man had been hit. She said everyone was devastated when they heard it was Quincey who had been hit and severely injured.

"He came up on their car and then he flew off and then because they decided to keep going they proceeded to run him over. So it was just a horrible situation," Blackowicz said. "It was very traumatic because I guess his shoes like flew. They were going so fast."

Blackowicz described Quincey as a friend.

"He comes in every day, he's just the light of our life. He lights up a room when he walks in. And this should never happen to anyone," she said.

Alex Schwind is another friend of Quincey's who described him as always singing and dancing.

"He's an absolute staple of this community, he's always got a big smile," Schwind said.

He said he wasn't surprised to hear of yet another hit-and-run along Brady St.

"It's not shocking because I see it happen all the time. And there's these yield for pedestrian signs, but no one slows down," Schwind. "It's chaotic, absolutely chaotic. Cars and motorcycles going 50 miles per hour with no repercussions."

A GoFundMe for Quincey was created. To donate, click here.

