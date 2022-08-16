Vehicle fleeing from police crashes into pole, driver killed

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a suspect fleeing from police crashed his vehicle into a pole, resulting in his death.

Officials said the incident began around 1:15 a.m. near Atkinson and Congress. Police saw a vehicle speeding in the area and attempted a traffic stop. The driver, a 28-year-old man, failed to stop and fled from the police.

MPD officers initiated a pursuit but had to terminate it a short while later due to high speeds.

The vehicle then crashed into a pole near 32nd and Glendale. The driver got out of the vehicle and ran off on foot but inevitably collapsed due to his injuries from the crash.

A community member saw the man and contacted the police. When officers arrived, they called for medical assistance but the man died on the scene.

Milwaukee police said they recovered a firearm and narcotics from the vehicle. The investigation into this incident is ongoing, according to MPD. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

