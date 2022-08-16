Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Vehicle fleeing from police crashes into pole, driver killed

Police had terminated the pursuit due to high speeds when the driver crashed
milwaukee police.JPG
Marshall, Julia
A man has died after a police pursuit led to a crash early Tuesday morning.
milwaukee police.JPG
Posted at 5:27 AM, Aug 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 06:27:50-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a suspect fleeing from police crashed his vehicle into a pole, resulting in his death.

Officials said the incident began around 1:15 a.m. near Atkinson and Congress. Police saw a vehicle speeding in the area and attempted a traffic stop. The driver, a 28-year-old man, failed to stop and fled from the police.

MPD officers initiated a pursuit but had to terminate it a short while later due to high speeds.

The vehicle then crashed into a pole near 32nd and Glendale. The driver got out of the vehicle and ran off on foot but inevitably collapsed due to his injuries from the crash.

A community member saw the man and contacted the police. When officers arrived, they called for medical assistance but the man died on the scene.

Milwaukee police said they recovered a firearm and narcotics from the vehicle. The investigation into this incident is ongoing, according to MPD. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PMA_nominate_480x360.png

We need your nominations for the 2022 Positively Milwaukee Awards