Vehicle crashes with man hanging onto outside, in critical condition

MILWAUKEE — A man is suffering from life-threatening injuries after police say he was hanging onto the outside of a vehicle when it crashed into a parked vehicle Saturday.

Milwaukee police said the incident happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of West North Avenue.

Police say the driver of the car intentionally drove the vehicle with the person hanging from the outside, when they crashed into the other vehicle. The impact of the crash caused the person on the outside to be ejected, police said.

The victim, a 34-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries and was brought to the hospital for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle, a 64-year-old man, was arrested, MPD said. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

