Family of man killed in a reckless driving crash is frustrated the defendant was initially given a signature bond

MILWAUKEE — The family of a Milwaukee man who was killed in a reckless driving crash last Saturday is frustrated with the Milwaukee County court system’s initial decision to give the defendant a signature bond, meaning he could have been released from jail without having to pay the posted bail of $2,500.

“That means that that man can walk at any time and we don't want him walking,” said Aaron’s mother Pinky Alexander. “We want him to stay locked up for murder."

Court records obtained by TMJ4 News show a prosecutor with the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office filed a bail objection on Thursday, arguing the bail set Wednesday was not appropriate after learning the victim had died.

TMJ4 News

The defendant Jerry Davis, 64, is charged with three felonies, including recklessly endangering safety, stemming from a reckless driving incident Saturday night. The criminal complaint says Alexander was only halfway inside Davis’ car when Davis struck a vehicle head-on just north of downtown Milwaukee. Prosecutors allege Davis went on to strike a second vehicle while swerving in and out of bike lanes.

Alexander’s sister says her 34-year-old brother was immediately taken to the hospital and placed on life support. Alexander’s mother says he died from his injuries Tuesday.

"We don't know how to explain this to his children, we don't know how to explain this to us,” said Alexander’s sister Margie Codling.

The district attorney’s office says its prosecutor initially recommended Davis be held on a $2,500 cash bond on Wednesday, but the court commissioner opted for a signature bond instead.

The written objection filed by the prosecutor Thursday said the bail was inappropriate and that the DA’s office views the defendant as a significant threat to the community and victims.

The DA’s office says the court responded to the prosecutor’s motion by adjusting Davis’ bond to $5,000 cash on Thursday afternoon. The DA's office said Davis remained in the Milwaukee County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.

The DA’s office says Davis’ charges will be amended to reflect the death of Alexander. Davis is due back in court Dec. 22 for a preliminary hearing.

