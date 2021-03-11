Menu

Vehicle blows through red light, crashes with police squad

Posted at 5:37 AM, Mar 11, 2021
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating an accident involving a vehicle and a Milwaukee police squad car on Thursday, March 11 at about 12:44 a.m. on the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Dr.

Police say the two-person squad was headed east on Locust St. through the MLK intersection with a green light.

The other vehicle, traveling north through the same intersection, disregarded the red light and struck the squad car, police say.

Both officers were conveyed to a local hospital for their injuries.

Two occupants of the striking vehicle were also taken to a local hospital and were taken into custody.

Police say everyone involved in the crash is expected to survive.

