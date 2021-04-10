Vandal covers Black Lives Matter, Asian equality signs at local business

SHOREWOOD, Wis. (AP) — Police in Shorewood are searching for a vandal who covered up signs supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and Asian equality with paint.

The Shorewood Police Department reports that surveillance video shows an unknown man in a face mask and hat approaching Cloud Red bar on March 28 and pouring paint over its windows to cover the signs.

The bar's owners say the incident hasn't deterred them from sharing messages that support ending racism.

After the incident, the owners put up a handwritten sign that reads “If you're tired of hearing about racism imagine how tired some people are of experiencing it.”

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is encouraged to call the Shorewood Police Department at 414-847-2610.

