Van Orden receives Trump endorsement for SW Wisconsin race

Derrick Van Orden
Derrick Van Orden
Posted at 3:23 PM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 16:26:06-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is giving his “Complete and Total Endorsement!” to the Republican seeking to flip a southwestern Wisconsin congressional district held by Democratic Rep. Ron Kind since 1997.

Derrick Van Orden was also endorsed by Trump in 2020 when he lost to Kind by less than 3 points. Trump carried the district by nearly 5 points, making it a prime target for Republicans even before Kind announced this week that he would not be running for a 14th term in 2022.

Trump endorsed Van Orden on Thursday. No Democrat has announced plans to run since Kind said on Tuesday he was retiring.

