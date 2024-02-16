Vampire Weekend brings new 'Only God Was Above Us' tour to Milwaukee this August

MILWAUKEE — Indie rockers Vampire Weekend will bring their latest tour to Milwaukee in August, the band announced Friday.

The band will perform at the BMO Pavilion on the Summerfest grounds on Thursday, August 1st.

Tickets will be available starting Wednesday, February 21 to Citi cardholders through a special presale.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, February 23 at VampireWeekend.com and Ticketmaster.com, or in person at the BMO Pavilion box office.

The band released its first new music in five years on Friday as the tour was announced. “Capricorn” and “Gen-X Cops” are both available now wherever you stream music.

The band's new album, Only God Was Above Us, will be available April 5 via Columbia Records.

Get ticket and tour information at VampireWeekend.com.

