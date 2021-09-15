UWM to investigate social media video of student using racist and anti-gay slurs

MILWAUKEE — UW-Milwaukee says it is looking into a social media video it says shows a student using racist and homophobic language.

Darius Hayes is the president of the Black Student Union on campus. He said a friend called him on Sunday to tell him about the video circulating on social media.

"It makes me feel very angry, especially as a minority here on campus," Hayes said. "But speaking on behalf of the student body here, it just makes us feel unwelcome. UWM is about inclusivity, and we want all our students to walk around campus and feel free, and right now a lot of students aren't feeling like that."

TMJ4

Hayes filed a report with the dean of students as well as the Office of Equity/Diversity Services. He said he posted a recording of the social media video on the Black Student Union Facebook and Instagram pages.

"We just wanted to make it known this is happening on our campus," Hayes said. "We also kind of wanted to put some pressure on the University to make a decision and not sweep this under the rug."

UWM student Lucie Harltey called the video "disgusting."

"It makes me sad just to see that that is here, and it shouldn’t be," Hartley said.

UWM sent TMJ4 News a statement that reads, "The videos were also sent to UWM. We are looking into the situation and will take action as appropriate. To be clear: We condemn the racist and homophobic language used in these videos, which run counter to UWM’s values. We value diversity in all forms, and we believe all humans are innately worthy of respect."

TMJ4

UWM Chancellor Mark Mone posted a statement online that reads in part, "UWM vehemently condemns the use of racist and anti-gay slurs. I hear the hurt, outrage and concerns experienced by students, employees and from community members, and we are responding swiftly."

His statement listed support resources on campus.

"We also want to let students know that situations like these will not go unaccounted for in that we are going to hold these students accountable so that they feel safe," Hayes said.

