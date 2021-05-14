UWM students envision thriving Wells Street as public museum moves out

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's West Wells Street could see some dramatic changes in its appearance in the coming years, and some local students are pushing for that image to be a positive one.

While the Milwaukee Public Museum moves out of its current building there, and a nearby State of Wisconsin building potentially goes on sale - UW-Milwaukee students were asked to come up with ideas on how the street could look in the future.

UW-Milwaukee via Milwaukee Business Journal

Eleven students part of the university's School of Architecture and Urban Planning have now presented their ideas to a panel that included city officials, our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal report.

The city and the Downtown Milwaukee Business Improvement District threw their backing behind the UW-Milwaukee class and its project.

UW-Milwaukee via Milwaukee Business Journal

The BizJournal reports the students analyzed Wells Street from I-43 to North Sixth Street.

The students' proposals included ideas about a sake brewery, grocery stores, apartments, hotels and gathering spaces. Ideas included providing eating options for employees working at nearby Milwaukee County buildings and visitors at the Wisconsin Center.

UW-Milwaukee via Milwaukee Business Journal

The Public Museum is set to leave its old building on Wells to a new building proposed on West McKinley Avenue. An old state office building along the stretch could be put on the market - if state officials approve money for a new development at 27th Street and West Wisconsin Avenue, according to the BizJournal.

UW-Milwaukee via Milwaukee Business Journal

