UWM students envision thriving Wells Street as public museum moves out

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's West Wells Street could see some dramatic changes in its appearance in the coming years, and some local students are pushing for that image to be a positive one.
While the Milwaukee Public Museum moves out of its current building there, and a nearby State of Wisconsin building potentially goes on sale - UW-Milwaukee students were asked to come up with ideas on how the street could look in the future.
Eleven students part of the university's School of Architecture and Urban Planning have now presented their ideas to a panel that included city officials, our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal report.
The city and the Downtown Milwaukee Business Improvement District threw their backing behind the UW-Milwaukee class and its project.
The BizJournal reports the students analyzed Wells Street from I-43 to North Sixth Street.
The students' proposals included ideas about a sake brewery, grocery stores, apartments, hotels and gathering spaces. Ideas included providing eating options for employees working at nearby Milwaukee County buildings and visitors at the Wisconsin Center.
The Public Museum is set to leave its old building on Wells to a new building proposed on West McKinley Avenue. An old state office building along the stretch could be put on the market - if state officials approve money for a new development at 27th Street and West Wisconsin Avenue, according to the BizJournal.