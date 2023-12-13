UWM issues emergency alert after sexual assault in wooded area near Prospect and Edgewood

SHOREWOOD, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) issued an emergency alert Tuesday evening after a sexual assault occurred near Prospect and Edgewood.

UWM says its police department is investigating a sexual assault that was reported on Tuesday. The assault occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10 in a wooded area on the 2400 block of Edgewood.

Police say the victim was walking in the area when the suspect forced her into a wooded area and assaulted her. The suspect then fled westbound on Edgewood and was last seen near the intersection of Maryland and Edgewood.

The suspect is described as a white male between 20-24 years old, 6'1", and 200 pounds with an average build. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, red flannel shirt, and dark gray jeans and was armed with a knife.

The UWM Police Department has increased campus patrols.

Please call the UWM Police Department (414) 229-4627 if you have any information about the incident.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip