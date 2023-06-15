UWM graduate creates detailed concept, reviving Third Ward swing bridge

MILWAUKEE — A University of Wisconsin Milwaukee graduate sparked conversations Wednesday while presenting his concept for converting a railroad swing bridge in the Third Ward.

Local graduate and designer John Everitt shared his concept with the Third Ward Architectural Review Board Wednesday, in hopes his ideas would motivate the city to make use of the bridge that has been dormant for a long time.

“I hope this proposal acts as a motivational tool to turn this bridge into a one-of-a-kind experience,” Everitt said. “I’m trying to get this in front of as many people as possible.”

John Everitt A rendering for the swing bridge in the Third Ward.

Everitt's designs would turn the 30-foot-tall rotating railroad bridge into a public space with plants, a mezzanine, and a clear dome across its top. It would feature two new pedestrian links, and a cafe and bar on the upper level.

During his presentation, Everitt said clear panels could be installed along its walls and, combined with a heating system, turning the bridge into a winter attraction.

John Everitt A rendering for the swing bridge in the Third Ward.

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, while there are no real plans to finance and implement the concept, it's gained a lot of enthusiasm in the city.

The BizJournal said Everitt isn't the only one with an idea for revamping the bridge. Bob Monnat, senior partner with Mandel Group which owns the land on the Harbor District side of the river next to the swing bridge, floated the idea of activating the bridge in 2019 as part of a $150 million redevelopment plan. His design concept was very similar to Everitt's.

“It would become one of the most significant Instagram moments of the city, which could lead to economic enhancement of the Third Ward and the Harbor District,” Monnat told the BizJournal.

You can check out all of Everitt's renderings for the project here.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip