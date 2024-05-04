UWM encampment reaches fifth day

MILWAUKEE — It remained relatively quiet at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee as the pro-Palestinian encampment reached its 5th day.

The university's dean of students Adam Jussel sent a message to the campus community reiterating that the camping which violates state law must end safely. However, Jussel did not indicate whether leadership or police have a deadline.

In an email to TMJ4's Mary Jo Ola, UWM stated university administration are in talks with students and community members.

Student organizers and their supporters engaged in a Friday prayer with the Islamic Society of Milwaukee next to the encampment.

The prayer drew hundreds of people and is not the only religious practice planned for the day.

"Just to show our support for the organizers here. Later tonight we will have a Shabbat as well led by our Jewish students," UWM student Saif-Eddin Ahmad said.

Jason Murphy, who said he was not a student, came alone and tried to disrupt the prayer.

"I'm just hear to preach the gospel. I’m not fully upset at certain things," Murphy told TMJ4. "They could do a rally like this and get their message across. They're causing a distraction from their message by doing an encampment here."

Ahmad is a first-year student at UWM. TMJ4 News asked if he was surprised that authorities have not yet forced protesters to leave. considering tensions in Madison and across the country.

"In a sense, but no matter what we will not move. This is our right," Ahmad replied.

The nearly weeklong demonstration calls for attention to the violence against Palestinians in Gaza.

Similar to other colleges, organizers are calling on the school to divest from entities with ties to Israel. They refuse to leave until their demands are met.

UWM Foundation put out a statement explaining its relationship with the university, how it invests funds and the impacts of the investments. According to the statement, funds can come from donations, and those donations are invested in a $237 million portfolio. This includes mutual funds — a portfolio of stocks, bonds or other securities with pooled investor's capital. The foundation noted that it does not have control over which companies are within these mutual funds.

Audari Tamayo, a student organizer for the protest, says neither police nor school leaders have engaged with them directly.

"A resolution with the administration? It's a hundred percent on them whether they want to negotiate with us or not. We're here 24/7," Tamayo said.

