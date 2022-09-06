UWM asking staff to volunteer at new but understaffed all-you-can-eat dining halls

MILWAUKEE — UW-Milwaukee launched a new program that allows students to eat as much as they'd like across three dining halls. It's part of an effort to address food insecurity.

There's just one problem. The university doesn't have enough employees to staff the "Anytime Dining Plan."

So, in an email to employees, the university pleaded for volunteers to "prepare, serve and support the dining experience in the UWM residence halls."

Here are some of the program's details:

You can sign up for a four-hour shift but the university said they will take whatever amount of time you can spare

The volunteer position is course unpaid

Residential Dining staff may be eligible for overtime pay and may not be eligible for the volunteer program.

The "Anytime Dining Plan" is the first new dining model at UWM in more than 25 years, the university said. Residential students can eat any time the three dining halls are open and eat as much or as little as they'd like.

The program was developed with students, the Student Housing Administrative Council and various UWM campus departments.

"The goals of this change align with goals in the Student Affairs strategic plan and the effort to make UWM a radically welcoming place for our students," UWM said.

"This plan directly addresses food insecurity issues among our residential student population. It will enable the dining team to expand the hours for food access in the dining halls and sets the stage for more options to accommodate special dietary needs," according to the university.

Read the university's letter to staff.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip