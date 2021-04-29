UW-Whitewater NFL draft hopeful Quinn Meinerz rising up draft boards

Quinn Meinerz is just a short time away from his life changing forever in the NFL Draft. What are his thoughts on his rising draft stock?

TMJ4's Lance Allan: "The possibility of you going in the second round, and maybe early on Day 2 and stuff like that. Do you, are you even amazed at some of the buzz and some of the stuff that you hear?"

"I think it's, you know, it's really unheard of to have someone like me at the beginning of the draft process, you know, like, I'm gonna probably be an undrafted free agent. You know, the season was canceled so I don't have a senior year," Quinn Meinerz says.

"All of the other bowl games canceled. You know, if I don't go to the Senior Bowl, I'm probably still in that same boat where I'm undrafted. So to have the Senior Bowl, and to have one week like, and also with a pro day as well, to just skyrocket into the second round is I think really, you know, I think an impressive feat. You know I'm pretty humble but you know, I'm really proud of myself because to climb the draft boards like that, and to be in a position to you know, break the record of the highest drafted, which is Ali Marpet at 61. So that's kind of what I'm trying to beat," Meinerz says.

