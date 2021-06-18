UW-Whitewater chancellor resigns following cancer diagnosis

WHITEWATER — The chancellor at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has resigned due to health reasons.

Chancellor Dwight Watson will step down at the end of the month following his recent diagnosis of stomach and intestinal cancer.

Interim System President Tommy Thompson appointed Jim Henderson to serve as interim chancellor starting July 1. Henderson previously served as the System’s vice president for academic and student affairs from 2016 to 2018.

Watson, who became chancellor in August 2019, has led the campus through some difficult times that included declining enrollment, budget cuts and the coronavirus pandemic.

