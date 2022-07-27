UW-Whitewater basketball player dies unexpectedly

WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin Whitewater is mourning the death of one of its own. Student-athlete Derek Gray died unexpectedly Sunday at the age of 20.

Gray was a member of the UW-Whitewater basketball team for two years. He was named third team D3hoops.com all-region, first team all-WIAC and three-team WIAC player of the week, last season.

"Words cannot describe how we all feel about the loss of Derek," UW-Whitewater Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Ryan Callahan said in a statement on the university's website. "He was an amazing young man with a bright future. My heart goes out to his family and all that were fortunate enough to get to know Derek."

Gray was on pace to graduate in 2024, he was majoring in psychology and minoring in criminology.

In honor of Derek, UW-Whitewater will fly a flag at half-staff on Friday.

"Derek was beloved and respected by his teammates for his unique ability to develop meaningful connections with every individual throughout our program. He was an intelligent, compassionate, and inquisitive person by nature," said Pat Miller, head men's basketball coach, on the university's website. "I'll forever cherish our long talks about life, community, basketball and the various issues of our day."

Warhawk Nation mourns the loss of Derek Gray, a student-athlete on the Warhawk men's basketball team, who passed away unexpectedly on July 24th, 2022, playing the game he loved. pic.twitter.com/gHkyMr23NP — Warhawk Athletics (@UWWAthletics) July 26, 2022

