UW System to send free speech survey to students

UW system
Posted at 8:09 PM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 21:09:32-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System officials are preparing to send a survey to students seeking their thoughts on free speech rights.

System officials plan to email the survey to students at all 13 public universities on Thursday.

Questions will include they know about the First Amendment; how much they value free speech; whether they see problems with a lack of diverse viewpoints; whether they censor themselves; and whether they've ever been sanctioned or punished for exercising their free speech rights.

The survey is designed to satisfy a requirement in regent policies that system officials report annually on institutions' efforts to uphold academic freedom and freedom of expression.

The survey will remain open until May 6.

