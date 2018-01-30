UW System releases employee sexual misconduct complaints

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Newly released records show at least 11 sexual misconduct complaints against University of Wisconsin System employees since 2014 led to the loss of their jobs or were followed by their resignations.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that UW System and UW-Madison officials released the records following media requests. The names of the subjects of the complaints weren't included in the records.

The UW System database contains 56 complaints and information about the institutions the complaint was filed at, a summary of allegations, findings from investigations and outcomes. Investigatory and disciplinary records weren't included.

The system says sexual misconduct reports among employees have recently increased. Officials say the rise is positive because it shows that more victims are willing to come forward.

The system has more than 32,000 employees.