UW System orders audit into UW-Madison bidding process

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin System has ordered auditors to review how UW-Madison handled bids on a project to streamline the school's administration.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Thursday that one of the companies not selected for the contract requested an investigation. The company, Deloitte Consulting, alleges UW-Madison allowed two competitors to participate in crafting the bid and each won contracts worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The system's Office of Internal Review will conduct the review. UW-Madison officials say they won't seek additional bids for the project until the review is complete.

