Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

UW says complaint over counselors based on outdated info

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Riley, Marcus
UW System releases employee sexual misconduct complaints
Posted at 5:29 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 18:29:01-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative legal group has threatened legal action against the University of Wisconsin-Madison for allegedly hiring three mental health providers to serve only students of color.

UW-Madison spokeswoman Meredith McGlone said Wednesday that the original announcement of the hires cited in the complaint was inaccurate and has been updated. She says “mental health providers at University Health Services are not assigned based on a student’s race nor are they limited in which students they serve based on race.”

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty threatened a lawsuit in its Wednesday letter, saying the jobs as originally described would violate state and federal racial discrimination laws.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku