UW regents to consider out-of-state, grad tuition increase

UW- Madison
Posted at 7:57 PM, Dec 08, 2021
MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin System leaders are poised to raise tuition for out-of-state undergraduates and graduate students at seven campuses.

The Board of Regents finance committee is set to consider a plan Thursday that calls for increases at UW-Madison; UW-Eau Claire; UW-Oshkosh; UW-Platteville; UW-River Falls; UW-Stout; and UW-Whitewater.

Out-of-state undergrads at UW-Madison would have to pay $743 more, the biggest dollar increase in the plan.

Finance committee approval would send the proposal to the full Board of Regents on Friday.

