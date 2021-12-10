UW regents extend ACT, SAT exemptions for 2 more years

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System officials have decided to let freshman applicants forego sending in their ACT and SAT test scores for another two years.

Historically incoming freshmen had to include their scores on their applications but the system suspended that requirement in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold and has extended the exemption to all 2022-23 applicants.

The Board of Regents on Friday voted to extend the exemption through the 2024-25 academic year. Colleges across the country have suspended score submission requirements as the pandemic continues.

