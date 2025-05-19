UW-Platteville issues 'shelter in place order' as active incident reported on campus

The University of Wisconsin - Platteville campus has issued a shelter in place order for everyone on campus as a active incident is being reported.

Watch: What we know about a shelter in place at UW-Platteville:

Shelter in place alert at UW-Platteville

Anyone who is not currently on campus should avoid the area, according to the university's website.

Channel 3000 out of Madison is reporting that a police perimeter has been set up around Wilgus Hall.

This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 for updates.

