UW-Parkside student becomes school's first-ever organ major

KENOSHA — The organ is an old instrument often played in old places like churches and theaters. Organists tend to be older too. There is a student in Wisconsin, one of a only a few, who is getting a degree in playing the organ.

"I do have a thing for baroque music. It's just so different from anything I've done on piano," Mykel Luxon, a sophomore at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, said.

He's the first organ major in the school's history. Luxon is bringing renewed attention to an instrument often associated with churches and theaters rather than college music programs.

"Even though people see it as a dated instrument, one for churches, it has so much expression potential and it's really not just restricted to any one genre," Luxon said.

The sophomore didn't grow up playing the organ – after all, few homes have space for pipe organs. He was originally a piano player who discovered his passion for the organ after starting at UW-Parkside.

"A year ago, I wouldn't have thought I'd been here to begin with," Luxon said.

His enthusiasm for the instrument is obvious. While filming this story, I asked him to play pieces over and over again, so I had enough footage. He happily played pieces multiple times with a smile, saying things along the lines of, "Yeah, of course, no problem".

"It has so much opportunity for expression with how different it is from the piano. It's its complete own thing and I kind of love it," Luxon said.

UW-Parkside professors see Luxon's unique major as an asset to their music program.

"Mykel is a wonderful musician. He's curious, he's knowledgeable, he understands what it takes to put in the time," Dr. Laura Rexnorth, UW-Parkside associate professor and director of bands, said.

While many arts graduates face fierce competition for limited positions, Luxon has found that his niche skill is already in demand.

"Sure enough, there's such a lack of organists. People are interested. I play for St. Michael's Episcopal in Caledonia," Luxon said.

The church wasn't part of his upbringing – just a good employment opportunity.

"Well, I needed a summer job anyway, and I could flip burgers or I could actually apply the music skills I want to learn," Luxon said.

Luxon is actually pursuing a double major in organ performance and geo-sciences. While his career path remains open, his commitment to playing the organ is certain, breathing new life into an old instrument.

